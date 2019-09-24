Tuesday’s news items [blight; reclaiming properties, libraries: community hubs & more] – 9/24/2019

233, 237, and 239 South Fifth Street | These properties were discussed in the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority’s July meeting, as the authority accepted the properties as Land Bank properties. Discussion about “a possible non-profit partner with whom the Authority has worked in the past, who might construct new housing on the combined contiguous parcels.” Check it out: 07-23 Jul.

Manheim comes aboard | At the same meeting, Manheim was approved to join the Land Bank Authority. That makes two: Columbia and Manheim.

Solving blight | The Vacant Property Reinvestment Program (the Program) is a collaboration of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster, the Vacant Property Reinvestment Board and municipalities of Lancaster County. The purpose of the Program is to assist municipalities in addressing identified conditions of blight.

Prominent | at the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority’s (LCHRA) Website are two Columbia properties. LCHRA also has a Borough Revitalization program: “The Redevelopment Authority assists boroughs and other jurisdictions seeking to pursue downtown redevelopment/revitalization projects. The initiative is designed to build on community planning already in place.”

Not a good move, Karen | And in Manheim Township, too. – Manheim Township Police Department Crimewatch

Manheim Township Police Department offers tips on protecting identity.

Libraries can be community hubs | “Yoga, Zumba, Narcan: Check Out Your Local Library” – Stateline