Thursday’s news items, part 2 [pedestrian fatalities; Columbia’s council meeting in Municipal Briefs & more] – 9/26/2019

Columbia’s had several | Another pedestrian fatality in Lancaster County yesterday ought to send several messages.

Walk Facing Oncoming Traffic—Against the Traffic Flow

Use sidewalks when they are available

J walking is not permitted unless directed by a police officer

A pedestrian on a sidewalk has the right of way and vehicles entering the sidewalk from alleys, driveways, or other locations must yield to pedestrians

If a pedestrian is not crossing a crosswalk or intersection then the pedestrian shall yield to the vehicle

In a place without traffic signals, vehicles must give right of way to pedestrian in a crosswalk or at an intersection. (SOURCE for the non-linked bullet points: Ostroff Law)

41% increase | Pennsylvania’s had a 41% increase in traffic fatalities. “Which State has the most pedestrian traffic deaths?”– Gizmodo

Click on the graphic to read the report.

Inconsistencies identified | in the Municipal Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster reports on the recent council meeting. Click on the graphic to enlarge.

Know what else? | That celebrities and near celebrities get free newspaper death notices and everyday working people have to pay a lot of money for obituary notices. For example in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, there are free death notices for two relatively obscure “poets.”

If only … | this was true! And if only a regulatory agency with real teeth would enforce it! A letter-to-the editor writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster incorrectly says, “As a nonprofit, it is required to post its financials on its website.” It’s a really good idea for not-for-profits to be totally transparent and annual financials really ought to appear on their websites, but how many Columbia entites claiming non-profit status do?

Best practices: Post | “Tax-exempt nonprofits are required to provide copies, upon request, of their three most recently filed annual information returns (IRS Form 990) and their application for tax-exemption. To demonstrate a commitment to transparency and to make it easier for those seeking financial information to view these documents, many charitable nonprofits post these documents from a link on their websites.”