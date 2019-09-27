17512 Columbia

Friday’s news items [game night; Fair “job fair?”; auditions & more] – 9/27/2019

“$9.1 million Lead Hazard Reduction Grant” | For Lancaster City.

Yesterday’s criminal acts | in Columbia reported at Columbia Police Department Crimewatch pages include two harassment charges.

“Columbia Borough to get cannabis oil processing facility” – Columbia Spy

Trying to hide what the data shows? | “Racial profiling in traffic stops? We won’t know, because Pa. State Police no longer track racial data.”Spotlight PA

Football tonight | Lebanon comes to town; LNP – Always Lancaster writes: “Lebanon (3-1, 3-2) at Columbia (1-3, 2-3): The Cedars are coming off an impressive 30-22 win over previously unbeaten Lancaster Catholic. The Tide are coming off a 70-43 loss to Annville- Cleona.”

giant hiring

Sign in the entry of Musser’s | This sign is posted at a local Facebook site. While it’s a good thing that Giant’s hiring, it’s really excluding populations who, for one reason or another, do not go online. Prudent, caring management really ought to encourage anyone to attend the job fair to apply PERIOD.

auditionsAuditions for children | Marietta’s Susquehanna Stage Company “holding auditions for their holiday production of A Children’s Christmas Carol, based on the novel by Charles Dickens.”

Set it on fire and they will come | “Authorities: 2 firefighters set Amish furniture store fire in Indiana County”WITF

ok-hand-sign_1f44c

“‘OK’ hand gesture | more added to list of hate symbols”Penn Live

Probably not the best idea; but points for originality | “Police: Speed enforcement equipment swiped during detail” WFMZ69-TV

 

 

