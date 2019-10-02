Wednesday’s news items, part 2 (Columbia citizens sue NAWCC; u-m-m-m, pizza; white woman guilty & more] – 10/2/2019

News flash | “Columbia residents file suit against NAWCC, alleging property damage from mural” – Columbia Spy

“October is National Pizza Month | Lancaster Newspapers‘ readers “pick the 17 best pizza parlors in Lancaster County” – Lancaster Online

Paywall defender | Oh, yeah, in case you follow a link at Columbia news, views and reviews and it leads you to a paywall, we apologize. Last night’s media transparency panelist strongly defended news site paywalls.

Orange Street News | A follow up on one of our favorite news sites: The Orange Street News. Though its publisher, teenager Hilde Kate Lysiak and her family have moved from Selinsgrove to Arizona she continues to publish; this month’s special news cover story is the news making exclusive Michelle Obama interview. She’s a shining example of local news coverage.

Real news | White woman found guilty – The Dallas Morning News

Painting vs staining | In light of the many conversations about painting brick, these articles may add to the informaiton some seek:

Should I paint my brick house?

The most important differences between painting and staining brick

Think this is “soft brick” at the Historic Columbia Market House? Should it have been painted? Should it have been sand blasted?

It’s October | Today’s Weather!

Like cats and dogs | A fire officer in Virginia once told us: “Cops are like cats & firefighters are like dogs.” Though of this while reading this article at Penn Live.