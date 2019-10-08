Tuesday’s news items [council meeting info; Community HealthChoices info meeting; local events; “great and unmatched wisdom” & more] – 10/8/2019

Starts at 7:00 pm at borough hall, 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512. Here’s the 10-08-2019 Final Borough Council Agenda and Meeting Packet.

Tomorrow | Learn about Community HealthChoices at one of these two special presentations at Landis Communities. Register for the 10:00 am session here or the 1:00 pm session here. “

“If you’re 21 or older and have both Medicare and Medicaid, or receive long-term supports through Medicaid because you need help with everyday personal tasks, you’ll be covered by Community HealthChoices.

“Community HealthChoices will coordinate your health care coverage to improve the quality of your health care experience — serving more people in communities rather than in facilities, giving them the opportunity to work, spend more time with their families, and experience an overall better quality of life.”

Letter writer advice | This is extracted from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster:

“It’s way past time for politicians to get their heads out of someplace that the sun doesn’t shine and do something good for us. My first suggestion would be to make it law that terms in office are limited to two — the same restriction that governors and presidents have. The whole idea would be to get fresh and new ideas in government, not to allow people to be there too long and cloud positive change. We also would not have the pension issue.”

Like it | “Discover Denver Business Open House”

It’s FREE | and there are “door prizes, entertainment, demonstrations, health screenings, mini-manicures, chair massages and photos taken inside a life-size snow globe.”

Citizens deserve answers | When public safety persons are involved in incidents that disable or destroy property or vehicles, citizens deserve to know the story. This particular crashed police vehicle happened in Lancaster City and is reported at LIP News. But Columbia’s had its share of wrecked police cars and a QRS vehicle, too. The stories behind the crashes is never released to the public. WHY?