17512 Columbia

The results are in as the Lieutenant Governor releases marijuana listening tour report

“Following listening sessions in all 67 counties, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Gov. Wolf released the final report and proposed next steps on legalization of marijuana in late September. The listening tour prompted counties to create a task force to explore the issue as well, with their recommendations released on early October.

“The Lt. Gov’s report, which summarized more than 44,000 comments from the tour and online submissions, indicated a majority of attendees in all but a few counties supported legalization of recreational marijuana. A county-by-county breakdown of support and opposition is available, as well as the most common arguments for and against legalization.” – SOURCE: County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania newsletter

lanc co marijuana

 

