Saturday’s news items [Tide wins; Money talk$; Library events & more] – 10/12/2019

Legal Notice | “The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 7:00 PM, in the Municipal Building at 308 Locust Street, Columbia PA, to consider the following application(s) and/or appeal(s): Cimarron Investments LLC is requesting special exception(s) and/or variance(s) to construct a hotel and parking at 12 N Second Street in the Downtown Commercial (DC) zoned district and hotel off-site parking at the properties located at 20 N Second Street, 28 N Second Street, 30 N Second Street and 156 Walnut Street in the High Density Residential (HDR) zoned district. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WISHING TO ATTEND THIS MEETING AND REQUIRE AN ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING PLEASE CONTACT THE COLUMBIA BOROUGH OFFICE AT 684-2467 TO DISCUSS HOW THE BOROUGH MAY ACCOMMODATE YOUR NEEDS JEFFREY HELM ZONING OFFICER” – Columbia Borough Website

History is glorified by the “winners” | That’s so evident in this First Landing of Columbus on the Shores of the New World; painting by Dióscoro Puebla (1862). This Wikipedia piece will tell the story of Columbus and Columbus Day, that’s today. So, while “Most states that celebrate Columbus Day will close state services, while others operate as normal,” Columbia Borough does not list Columbus Day (nor Monday, October 1) as one of its recognized holidays.

Only 21 | Of the 50 states in the US, Pennsylvania is one of the 21 that “give their workers Columbus Day as a paid holiday.” – PewResearch.org

“Understanding Trauma: Finding Help and Comfort.” | “The National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and displays and a prayer room will be available at that time. – The Merchandiser

Money talks & history walks | In Lancaster, it’s Historic Architectural Review Board is getting used to having its recommendations rolled back; “council overturned a board recommendation for the second time in three months.” An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is about the city’s reviewing whether its H.A.R.B. regulations ought to be revamped. “And since the council shouldn’t be in the position of routinely overturning board decisions, it’s probably time to have ‘a bigger conversation’ about board regulations, he and Councilman Ismail Smith-Wade-El said.”

Mountville’s councillors question fire department budget | “‘I want to know that if we give them this big of an increase, they’re not going to go out and buy a pool table,’ (Councillor Michael) Trimble said. ‘We need to make sure that there is accountability.”’ (Councillor Harry) Morgan added, ‘The amount I heard that it’s going to take to replace their roof is unbelievable. Is their roof made of diamond?'” – Excerpted from the Municipal Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Policed name juvenile suspect | and quickly too in this municipality. – FOX43-TV