Saturday’s news items, part 2 [pedophiles in school, too; how to RSVP?; how to inform people? & more] 10/12/2019

Church hides teacher pedophiles, too | “Lawsuit says Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg covered up sexual abuse by high school teacher” WITF

Why? | “Judge will halt lawsuits against Purdue Pharma, its owners”WITF

How does one RSVP? | Incomplete, unclear RSVP instructions are shown on this message about an important topic: School board of directors open meeting about school district concerns.

Mass media woes | Not only is the newspaper industry in freefall as fewer and fewer American newspapers are delivering thinner printed messages to fewer households, the radio industry is flagging, too. Add to those, “Fewer People Than Ever Are Watching TV.”

NOTE TO LOCAL “PRIVATE” CLUB | Serve an intoxicated person and you can be suedThe Morning Call

Markets | Allentown‘s got a new one; Columbia will have a renewed one.

This stuff does not happen | Yes, it does: “How one City Hall staffer blurred line between public service and personal gain”The Boston Globe

White privilege: real? | You bet: “A Latina novelist spoke about white privilege. Students burned her book in response.”The Washington Post

victims of POTUS deceit | The victims of the shameful decision to abandon allies and unleash Turkey’s dogs of war on them

 

 

 

 

