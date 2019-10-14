Monday’s news items [H.A.R.B. meeting; league toppers; REAL ID; Pine Car Grand Prix at Kettle Works & more] – 10/14/2019

League toppers | Columbia’s Matt McCleary and Ryan Redding are leading the Lancaster Lebanon League in passing and receiving. Lancaster Online

Got your Gold Star? | “Beginning October 1, 2020, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID – compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally-acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.” A letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster praises the Pennsylvania driver’s license center on Lincoln Highway East for their courtesy and speedy processing of his new card: he was ” in and out in 20 minutes.”

Three historic district reviews | Columbia’s Historic Architectural Review Board (H.A.R.B.) will meet on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 pm in the Borough Hall’s council chambers to hear modifications and plans concerning these properties: 330 Cherry St.; 402 N. Second St; 15 S. Third St. (The Market House).

“everyday workhorses of a functioning democracy” | GONE. “In one Maine town, ‘home paper’ is gone after 135 years.” – The Boston Globe [Biddeford, Maine repeated what happened in Columbia with the former Columbia News. People stopped buying it and businesses stopped buying advertisements.]

From the online Biddeford newspaper | Column: “Requiem for a newspaper…and an industry?”

From the online Biddeford newspaper | Column: “A newspaper ends, the public loses” [LOCAL NOTE: Wayne Powell, an old newspaper colleague and former publisher of the Carlisle Sentinel, also was a publisher of the Biddeford, Maine newsper for several years.]

The revisionist evangelical version | Make the children suffer – The book of Donald. He released the Turkish dogs of war by turning a cold shoulder on Kurdish fighters who were American allies. Israelis condemn the act. As do US Special Forces, many are ashamed. As does anyone sane.

opportunity zones | “Lofty claims, unrealized dreams” – Another pipe dream case of over promising and under delivering. – Lancaster Online

Photos | “Columbia Kettle Works Brewpub hosts first-ever Pine Car Grand Prix” – Lancaster Online

The missing piece | Looks like the Nationals found the missing piece to success: Get rid of Harper.