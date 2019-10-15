Tuesday’s news items [PPL merger; spy cameras; Library events & more] – 10/15/2019

PPL merger talks = higher prices? | “If the two companies merged their entire operations, it would form one of the largest publicly traded utilities in the U.S., and the deal would rank as the biggest utility tie-up this year.” – The Morning Call

And Columbia’s got how many spy cameras? | “You’re in a Police Lineup, Right Now” – “Without restrictions on face recognition, America’s future is closer to a Chinese-style surveillance state than we’d like to think.” – The New York Times

Vaping addiction | “High School Vape Culture Can Be Almost As Hard To Shake As Addiction, Teens Say” – NPR

Higher pay | “Lawmakers may let officials in small municipalities have higher salaries” – WITF

Job responsibilities are clear | The legislative branch of government shall …

“cuffing season” | Yep, it’s a thing – Psychology Today