Wednesday’s news items [another gold standard; macadam sidewalks; mayor’s “food for thought” and more] – 10/16/2019

Another “greatest generation” WWII passage | John “Jack” Milton Lockard obituary – Lancaster Online

Falling behind | “Social Security benefits’ buying power is fading, despite adjustments” – MarketPlace

Not an other “Gold Standard” | Yep, this time it marijuana legalization – Lancaster Online

Backs off | PA Senator Aument backtracks on teacher evaluation – Lancaster Online

Teachers key, yes | but other factors weigh on education output – PA Department of Education

Once before | “How Nixon’s Hatred of the Press Led to His Downfall” – The Daily Beast

Overdue | “Pennsylvania expanding tax to more out-of-state corporations” – WITF

True enough | Extracted from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Interesting concept | Mount Joy’s council is considering a proposed amendment that “would allow property owners to install bituminous concrete (asphalt) paving in place of concrete sidewalks if all property owners on a block agree to the measure, subject to construction standards. This is expected to provide 30-50% cost savings to affected homeowners.” – Source: LNP – Always Lancaster

Broken links | In the April 23, 2011 Columbia news, views & reviews post entitled “riverfront property – timeline of published documents and events” there are a number of broken links. Several of the links have been removed by the hosting entity. Click on the graphic below to see the mayor’s “Food for Thought” letter.