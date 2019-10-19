17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [big football win; drag show; product recall & more] – 10/19/2019

Yay!!! | The oat milk hot chai at the newly opened Coffee & Cream at 101 Front Street is a delight.

Score happy? | That’s in the headline at Lancaster Online‘s report about Columbia’s football team’s lop-sided win last night.

saarc drag show2

Fundraiser excitement | Well over 100 people — predominately women — filled the room at HACC – Lebanon Campus for last night’s Sexual Assault Resource and Counseling Center’s (SARCC) Drag Show. This alcohol-free family event (those who attended included people of all ages, including children) was a wildly enthusiastic, loud event that featured 10 performers who activated the raucous approval of the audience with creative adaptations.

Ya’ think? | “Free speech on the internet is: A) complicated B) complicated C) complicated D) all of the above”MarketPlace

Recall | “Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. to Voluntarily Recall a Single Lot of Johnson’s Baby Powder in the United States” – US. Food and Drug Administration

Police support Toys for Tots | “Officers with the Columbia Borough Police Department placed Toys for Tots Collection Boxes in the following locations today:  (Collection will end on December 6, 2019)” – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch Page

No different now | “Biased memories lead to gripes about ‘Kids these days.’”Futurity

Columbia man arrested | Punched woman and stole her carLancaster City Police Department CrimeWatch

Why? An election approaches | “Investigators debated for years over when to charge husband for wife’s fiery slaying in 2010”Lancaster Online

