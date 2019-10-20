Sunday oddities | We wonder why …

We wonder why …

316 Walnut Street | An empty parking area. – http://lancasterpa.devnetwedge.com/parcel/view/1106990100000/2019

25 North Third Street | Am empty parking lot. – http://lancasterpa.devnetwedge.com/parcel/view/1106665100000/2019

We wonder why …

These political messages were delivered to some Columbia postal addresses. We wonder why one does not have the required identification as indicated in the Pennsylvania Code which states:

Section 1638. Advertising.–

(a) Whenever any person makes an expenditure for the purpose of financing communications expressly advocating the election or defeat of a candidate, or ballot questions, through any broadcasting station, newspaper, magazine, outdoor advertising facility, direct mailing, or any other type of general public political advertising, such communication:

(1) If authorized by the candidate, his authorized political committee or their agents, shall clearly and conspicuously state that the communication has been authorized.

(2) If not authorized by a candidate, his authorized political committee, or their agents, shall clearly and conspicuously state the name of the person who made or financed the expenditure for the communication, including, in the case

of a political committee the name of any affiliated or connected organization.