Sunday’s news items [government takers & fakers; restaurant inspections & more] -10/20/2019

Bail out time again | Hey, taxpayers! We did not see the future coming! We need you to help help us reorganize our lives. Give us money, lots of money. – The Philadelphia Inquirer

Dependability! | You can find lists the weekly food inspections for Lancaster County’s food serving establishments at Lancaster Online’s Website and you can find all the restaurants across the state at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Website. Beginning on January 1, 2020, Columbia’s food-serving establishments will be posted there too; The Borough recently began posting its own conducted surveys at the Borough Website at the end of each month.

Get your flu shot | “Instagram Post Falsely Links Flu Vaccine to Polio”FactCheck.org

Who doesn’t want Medicare for All? | Investor owned hospitalsThe Intercept

“Rising Number  | Older Americans Burdened by Housing Costs”Route Fifty

profiteersTrump siblings Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. at Trump Tower, June 6, 2012.Jennifer S. Altman / Getty Images

Profiteers & plunderers | “No one knows a “clear conflict of interest” when they see it better than the president’s children.”GQ

the truth, the whole truth (sometimes) |Borough Council candidate Sharon Lintner brings up the topic of truthfulness in this post about the borough’s Route 462 Street Light Project at her candidacy facebook page. Shouldn’t citizens expect truthfulness from elected public servants. Puzzled by the issue, take a look at the video streamed at the Borough’s facebook page.

You may start seeing | “Census Takers in Your Neighborhood”US Census Bureau

