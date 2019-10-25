Friday’s news items [parade review; PFAS; library events & more] – 10/25/2019

Parade review | The Columbia Mardi Gras Parade facebook page has a great collection of photos from last night’s parade. Nice seeing so many smiling faces.

中國機器人電話 | “What I learned by chatting with Chinese robocallers” – MarketPlace

Lilly’s Bill | Fill the dispensers: “schools to provide free pads and tampons for students.” – Route Fifty

Football tonight | Columbia at ELCO

PFAS | Watch this brief video (two minutes) to learn more about it.

Did Columbia have a PFAS spill | In September, 2018?

Again? | Lancaster’s being sued again because of “excessive use of force” by several of its police officers. An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster reports: “A Lancaster Township man has filed a lawsuit in federal court accusing Lancaster city police officers of using excessive force by deploying a stun gun against him and manhandling him in the wake of a routine traffic stop two years ago.” Here’s another case of developing policies and not having certainty that the leadership team is implementing them.

Obituaries | Charles F. “Choker” Hartman, Columbia – Lancaster Online

Another wastewater sale | “Pa. American Water pays $93.5M for Exeter wastewater system” – WMFZ69-TV