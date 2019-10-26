17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [sheriff sales; zoning hearing; light cures darkness & more] – 10/26/2019

sheriff sales

Lancaster County Sheriff Sale Listing | Wednesday, November 20 2019 sale

Last regular season game | ELCO runs by Columbia. 28-24Lancaster Onlinespotlight

Without media investigation | Even biblical references say it: “darkness usually refers to sinful path; so it is with  government.” Has there been no news report on this, Pennsylvania’s legislature would be operating in the cover of darkness. – Lancaster Online

Rent free | Why the Lancaster Library’s moving to 101NQ in Lancaster. – Lancaster Online

Repercussion? | Did POTUS’s hatred and jealousy of The Washington Post and Jeff Bezos result in this: “Pentagon awards controversial $10 billion cloud computing deal to Microsoft, spurning Amazon”The Washington Post

Utilize” caution due to street closure| “Pyramid Construction will utilize a crane to erect a steel superstructure at 401 Locust Street beginning Monday, October 28th at 7:00 AM and plan to finish work by 4:00 PM on Thursday, October 31, 2019. The 400 block of Locust Street will be closed to traffic on Wednesday, October 30th and Thursday, October 31st during the work day due to crane operation in the street. Please plan to avoid the area at this time. Pedestrians should use the sidewalks on the opposite side of the street and use crosswalks when changing sides.” – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch

utilized

The difference | between utilize and usedifferencebetween.net

Legal Notice | “The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 7:00 PM, in the Municipal Building at 308 Locust Street, Columbia PA, to consider the following application(s) and/or appeal(s): Cimarron Investments LLC is requesting special exception(s) and/or variance(s) … ” – Columbia Borough Website

Tomorrow | “CCCA to hold Public Meeting & Membership Drive Sunday, October 27” 

 

