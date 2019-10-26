Saturday’s news items, part 2 [When’s Giant open in Mountville?; runaway child; dog attack; handicap accessibility; is the Catholic Church going broke? & more] – 10/26/2019

Friday, November 8 | That’s the date of the Giant opening at the site of the former Mussers in Mountville and “the first 200 customers in line will receive a GIANT reusable shopping bag filled with product samples, 200 GIANT Choice Rewards points and other grand opening savings.” – news release

Runaway Child | Columbia Police Department Crimewatch report: Runaway Child, Hailey Bostic

Unleased dog attack | This 400 block of Walnut Street incident is at the Columbia Police Department Crimewatch page.

Letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster | Power wheelchair user challenges Lititz stores and shops on Americans With Disabilities Act’s accessibility.

“ADA GRANDFATHER CLAUSE | Many Businesses assume that they are exempt from making accessible changes to their facility because of an ‘ADA Grandfather Clause.’ Here are the rules.” – DisabilitySmartSolutions

The ADA interpretation | “Is my building ‘grandfathered in’ under the older 1991 ADA Standards for Accessible Design or do I need to comply with the 2010 ADA Standards?”

Is the Catholic Church going bust? | “The Vatican hasn’t published a budget since 2015 and has been without an in-house auditor or economy minister for more than two years, fueling conspiracies about its financial health.” – AP News