Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [fall back; election summary; Yes, Sir!; don’t doo-doo that & more] – 10/30/2019

Fall back coming | We know the drill: Nov 3, 2019 – Daylight Saving Time Ends – When local daylight time is about to reach Sunday, November 3, 2019, 2:00:00 am clocks are turned backward 1 hour to Sunday, November 3, 2019, 1:00:00 am local standard time instead. Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier on Nov 3, 2019 than the day before. There will be more light in the morning. BUT WE DON’T HAVE TO LIKE IT.

Legal Notice | Sealed bids sought for Market House improvements – Lancaster Online [NOTE: The notice is also posted at the Borough Website.]

More Route 30 slows & woes | “Lane Restriction Scheduled for Sign Installation on Route 30 in Lancaster County” – PennDOT news release

significant rain is forecast | for Thursday’s trick or treat night as “some central Pa. towns postpone trick-or-treat night.” – Lancaster Online

In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster | Blurbs about next week’s election includes this list of Columbia candidates seeking office.

One side of a story | “Don’t take away our money.” – Lancaster County District Atorney’s office

Yes, Sir! | We applaud the Army officer for following his creed: “I have a deep appreciation for American values and ideals and the power of freedom. I am a patriot, and it is my sacred duty and honor to advance and defend OUR country, irrespective of party or politics.”

Municipal Briefs | in today’s LNP | Always Lancaster (click on the graphic to enlarge.)

Food shopping notes | 124 feet of meat at this York County Store and we stopped at Oregon Dairy for milk and chocolate milk yesterday. The quality, flavor, freshness and, especially the prices for milk, make it worthwhile stopping there to shop at this “remaining family owned market. There is an alternative. And you can use your “gold card.”

FREE today at Taco Bell | “Taco Bell Is Giving Away FREE Doritos Locos Tacos on Wednesday” – Yahoo

Don’t | doo-doo on other’s property! – Columbia Police Department Crime Watch page

Another trusted employee story | This time the woman is accused of stealing more than $600,000, but she doesn’t want to go to jail. C’mon.