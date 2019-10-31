Thursday’s news item [Misciagna missing; Marsy’s Law; Series champs & more] – 10/31/2019

They came out | to the witch hunt [photos]– Lancaster Online

Finally | There’s good news in Washington as the Nationals, without Harper, become baseball’s champions – The Washington Post

Missing Misciagna | The somewhat complete voter’s guide was in Wednesday’s LNP – Always Lancaster. School Board candidate Robert Misciagna is missing from the guide. He and all the local candidates are listed here: “Election 2019 | find out what the candidates for local office are saying.”

Washout | Trick or treat night moved to Friday – Columbia Police Department Crimewatch

What do you know about Marsy’s Law? | The question is on the ballot on Tuesday:

“Shall the Pennsylvania constitution be amended to grant certain rights to crime victims including to be treated with fairness, respect and dignity; considering their safety in bail proceedings; timely notice and opportunity to take part in public proceedings; reasonable protection from the accused; right to refuse discovery requests made by the accused; restitution and return of property; proceedings free from delay; and to be informed of these rights, so they can enforce them.”

“Issue: Marsy’s Law Or “Crime Victims’ Rights Amendment” | Here’s what the League of Women Voter’s says. Yesterday, “Hon. Ellen Ceisler issued a preliminary injunction preventing votes cast for the ballot question in the November 5th election from being counted, noting that if implemented, Marsy’s Law would have profound and irreversible consequences for the accused.”

