Election Day is Tuesday | do you know what your local candidates are saying?

On Tuesday, November 5, Columbia’s registered voters will be voting for open positions on the borough council and the school board of directors. Many of the candidates have facebook pages that serve as one method of message delivery that can be informative, constructive and focused on real-issues (links to their facebook pages are shown below in this post). Additionally, some of the candidates have been knocking on doors to personally meet voters.

Make the effort to find out who the candidates are and what’s important to them. One way to do that is to talk with them; ask them questions and listen to them. Find out where they stand on topics, issues and programs that directly concern you.

One way to get to know them is by looking at their facebook pages; here are the candidate facebook pages we know about. If there are others, we’ve missed, please send an email to 17512@mail.com and let us know about them.

Registered voters who are citizens of Columbia will be voting for not more than four candidates for borough councillor.

Registered voters who are citizens of Columbia will be voting for “not more than five” candidates for school board of directors.

Sandra Duncan*

Kathleen Hohenadel*

Charles Leader*

Lauren K. Van Stetten*

Rebecca Young*

Fred Thomas

Kaitlyn Keyser

Lester W. Putt

NOTE: The above candidates with asterisks have a consolidated facebook page.

Columbians will be voting for “not more than two” candidates for school board of directors – 2 YR.

While searching for candidates’ facebook accounts we found this one from an antagonist, a current school board director with an opposition view: