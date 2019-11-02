17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items, part 2 [pomegranate how to; Columbia’s polling places; Library events & more] – 11/2/2019

pomegranates

Holiday favorite: more than a decoration | “Super-food Pomegranates are an ancient fruit but have been in the news lately for their health benefits. The juice on the Pomegranate Arils has all three polyphenols – tannins, anthocyanins, ellagic acid.” – The Produce Geek

Here’s a helpful short five minute video from The Produce Geek.

Columbia Volunteers for GED Instruction

Freedom from Smoking Class Flyer

Giant Bags 4 Our Cause November 2019

“Fewer Americans calling themselves Christians” | Just 65%; down from 77% 12 years ago. – Wilmington, NC News Journal

polling locations

Closed | “The Borough Office will be closed on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 for Election Day.”Columbia Borough Website

Remember Joshua | “Champion Taekwondo tyke from Lebanon County shares “fists of fury” with FOX43’s Matt Maisel”FOX43-TV [Columbia news, views & reviews filmed Joshua in August, click here.]

Reminder | Fall back tonight. You could turn back your clock when the bars close tomorrow morning at 2:00 am or you could turn them back before you go to bed tonight.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s