Saturday’s news items [fire company woes; goodbye POTUS; will the past be the future & more] – 11/2/2019

near 20 year low | Mountville’s Fire Company says that its annual fund drive is the lowest in nearly 20 years. In its fall/winter newsletter to citizens its primary article states its value to the community and says the average donation to its community request for funds is $78.69 per year … including businesses, presumably. The newsletter further states, “We hare also taken stems this year to realign our 501(c) non-profit status, to better help us attain more grants.” Mountville’s been talking about consolidation since 2014.

Don’t let the door hit you in the @$$ | “‘Good riddance’: New Yorkers on Trump’s declaration he’s a Floridian” – The Guardian

Recall | “Nestlé USA Announces Voluntary Recall of Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough Products Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material” – US Food & Drug Administration news release

“Why You Never See Your Friends Anymore | Our unpredictable and overburdened schedules are taking a dire toll on American society.” – The Atlantic

There’ll be lots of Extraordinary Give parties, fundraiser initiatives like this accessible one in Lancaster.

It’s that time | November in Lancaster County is the month for the Extraordinary Give and there are more than 500 non-profit entities clamoring for your contributions. Tuis year’s Extraordinary Give is November 22.

Lancaster County’s teams did well | As the high school football playoffs began last night, Lancaster County’s teams largely advanced to the next games. – Lancaster Online

What’d we predict? | $$$ wins out most of the the time: “City Hall to City Council: Don’t ‘subvert’ Ewell Plaza public art process” – Lancaster Online

The past is the future | As registered voters ready to go to the polls on Tuesday, pay heed to the words of US Representative Lloyd Smucker: “I haven’t changed.” Say what you will about the Representative, he is what he said he’d be. That is what people vote for when they elect elected public servants in a democratic republic. They vote for what the person says they will be and what they’ve demonstrated they are. CONSISTENCY and TRANSPARENCY are paramount. Like or dislike the Representative’s votes and actions, citizens got what they were promised.

That’s your decision in Columbia | When Columbia’s voters go to the polls on Tuesday, that’s the same decision they will decide: whether to re-elect incumbents whose actions and decisions are demonstrated and claimed or to elect from candidates who are petitioning for changes from what has been.