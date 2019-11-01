17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items, part 2 [campaign videos; begin your plan; restaurant inspections & more] – 11/3/2019

OK, veterans | begin your Veterans’ Day battle plan: “Veterans Day Discounts 2019, Free Meals, Resources Exclusive to Veterans”

Campaign videos posted | Two borough council candidates have posted videos this weekend. There are seven announced candidates seeking four borough councillor positions. And there are school board of director seats, the candidates for those seats are posted here, too. Don’t be confused, Robert Misciagna is a candidate for the two-year position and there are multiple candidates seeking one of five four-year positions. 

And then … | “Americans on average get about 28,000 days to frolic in the sun.” And then, we die.Lancaster Online

When workers are not needed | “Pennsylvania Turnpike to cut 600 jobs in shift to completely cashless tolls”The Morning Call

diner talkFrom an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

Dependability! | You can find lists the weekly food inspections for Lancaster County’s food serving establishments at Lancaster Online’s Website and you can find all the restaurants across the state at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Website. Beginning on January 1, 2020, Columbia’s food-serving establishments will be posted there too; The Borough recently began posting its own conducted surveys at the Borough Website at the end of each month.

