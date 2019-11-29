Lincoln Highway? Route 30? Route 462?

The Lincoln Highway | We discovered a few weeks ago that a reference we made about Route 462 being part of the old Route 30 confused younger readers. As a result of a conversation with a younger Columbian, we need to try to correct the information.

The article below pointed out: “The former Philadelphia and Lancaster Turnpike (also formerly Route 30 — a part of which is Route 462) was absorbed into the transcontinental route known as the Lincoln Highway in 1913. At the time of its dedication, it was the only coast-to-coast roadway in the country, and was established with the newly popular automobile in mind. It was formally dedicated to President Abraham Lincoln, with several statues of Lincoln placed along its 3,389-mile length. Given that the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC wasn’t dedicated until 1922, the highway remained the only national memorial to Lincoln for nine years.”

From “Columbia to 34th Street in Philadelphia” | The story of the original Route 30: “7 things you might not know about Lancaster County’s Lincoln Highway, America’s first toll road” – Lancaster Online

The “Coast-to-Coast Rock Highway” | “The Lincoln Highway was the first transcontinental road for automobiles in the United States, dedicated in 1913. It winds its way over 3,000 miles between New York City and San Francisco.”

A 3-P initiative | “The idea of the Lincoln Highway came from the fertile mind of Carl Fisher, the man also responsible for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Miami Beach. With help from fellow industrialists Frank Seiberling and Henry Joy, an improved, hard-surfaced road was envisioned that would stretch almost 3400 miles from coast to coast, New York to San Francisco, over the shortest practical route. The Lincoln Highway Association was created in 1913 to promote the road using private and corporate donations. The idea was embraced by an enthusiastic public, and many other named roads across the country followed. Americans’ enthusiasm for good roads led to the involvement of the federal government in building roads and the creation of numbered U.S. routes in the 1920s. The Federal Highway Administration and the Interstate Highway System are the culmination of these efforts.”

“The Wrightsville-Columbia Bridge/Veterans Memorial Bridge | across the Susquehanna River is a historic part of the old Lincoln Highway. The first major transcontinental highway route, leading from New York City to San Francisco, crossed the mighty Susquehanna in this location. Upon initial construction, it carried the main routing of the Lincoln Highway/Route 30 in Pennsylvania. When the routing changed, the bridge was given PA Route 462 and is still designated as being a part of the old Lincoln Highway.” – InterestingPennsylvania.com

from a December 23, 2011 post | “So, here are some pictures we snapped on the way to Market House. Stopped for breakfast at the Prospect Diner. The Prospect Diner is incorporated into the home page of LINCOLN HIGHWAY NEWS, a Website dedicated to the famous coast-to-coast highway that runs through Columbia.”