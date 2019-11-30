Saturday’s news items, part 2 [Philly reconsiders 10-year tax abatement; WHY?; snow on Monday?; winning dog & more] – 11/30/2019

Also in Philly | City property owners just got hit with increased “assessments of the value of their properties after officials increased the market value, and therefore the tax bills, for hundreds of thousands of homes.” This compounded with other issues has its “City Council is considering changes to the controversial 10-year tax abatement.”

Listen up | “The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index has fallen for the fourth straight month, pointing to economic growth possibly slowing. Still, it’s at historically strong levels (125.5). But what goes into that number? Feelings! Feelings of every-day consumers about how the economy is, how their personal situation is and how they expect it to be in coming months. Feelings can turn into dollars and can even signal a recession is coming.” https://columbianewsandviews.files.wordpress.com/2019/11/consumer-confidence.mp3

The one unanswered question | on this issue: The Legal Notice concerning the December 16 meeting contains answers to some of the questions:

What: Special Hearing Notice

When: Monday, December 16, 2019, at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Columbia Borough School District’s Administration Building located at 200 North Fifth Street, Columbia, Pennsylvania

How: Special Meeting (not stated whether the meeting will be livestreamed by the borough; last Wednesday’s Zoning Hearing Meeting was not.)

WHO: Concerned Columbia citizens

WHY:

Will Monday’s snow miss us? | Most Likely. YES according to Windy.com. and the National Weather Service: Today’s Weather!

Best of show | Thor enjoys dinner following his win at the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day. “The odds are often stacked against this jowly, low-slung breed, but Thor, was introduced to a television audience of approximately 20 million people, taking Best in Show at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show.” – The Morning Call

Tomorrow is the first of December | Did you know “December starts on the same day of the week as September every year and ends on the same day of the week as April every year.” – Timeanddate.com

Soaring | “Corporate debt nears a record $10 trillion, and borrowing binge poses new risks” – The Washington Post