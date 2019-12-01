17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items [Food inspections: PA Department of Agriculture inspections begin in Columbia; hunting; library events & more] – 12/1/2019

food-safety-inspections

Early start | Guess what, in an earlier than expected start, Department of Agriculture Food Serving inspections for Columbia have begun; several local food serving establishments are listed in the November 29 list of inspections at Lancaster Online. Columbia’s own inspections were to end on January 1, 2020.






Know the rules | For all the hunters, Pennsylvania’s Hunting & Trapping Digest has the laws and protocols.

