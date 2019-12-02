Monday’s news items [Legal Notice; Broadway lives in Marietta; First Amendment rights; newspapers & more] – 12/2/2019

LEGAL NOTICE | The December 16 Proposed Zoning Change meeting legal notice is published in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. It’s posted at the Borough Website, too. (Actually, probably a publisher’s error, the notice appears twice in the classified pages.)

Youth will be served | The entire cast of Susquehanna Stage’s “A Children’s Christmas Carol” is under age 18. In “this “original Adaptation based on the book by Charles Dickens, Ebeneezer Scrooge’s prophetic Christmas Eve is reborn. From the pages of Charles Dickens comes this adaptation of a Yuletide classic paired with numerous carols and songs of Christmas.” This Lancaster Online article tells more.

Marietta’s 2020 season | The complete lineup of the 2020 performances of Susquehanna Stage Company’s 2020 performances are here.

“Hold it in your hands” miscellanea | Among the delights of reading “hold it in your hands” newspapers and magazines is that the user tends to take more time reading through it. Honestly, the eye sees things that can easily be missed in on-line reading. Though we read digitally, we sometimes take time to turn the pages of the actual publication; while doing just that on Sunday, we noticed something we’d not seen before. There’s a listing of available funeral plots.

Interesting thought | “It’s unhealthy for one party to have full control. It can lead to a lack of robust debate and rubber-stamp votes,” Lisa Colon, chair of the Lancaster city Republican Committee. – extract from an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Intolerance reigns | A read of the letters to the editor almost any day in local newspapers shows this is remarkably on target: Today, one LNP – Always Lancaster letter writer opines: “I hope that LNP will not print letters that are “anti-Christian’’ in the future. It’s time to stop vilifying “white’’ evangelicals, and Roman Catholics, too.” Yesterday, another wrote: “This is disappointing to say the least and it makes you just as complicit for sowing the seeds of discontent within this country by publishing proven falsehoods. Doesn’t LNP have an obligation to print the facts? I guess not.”

It’s alarming | The failure to grasp the importance of the First Amendment to the Constitution is truly alarming. Everyone, including the folks putting forth dumass ideas in letters-to-the-editor, has a right to express themselves. “The most basic component of freedom of expression is the right of freedom of speech. The right to freedom of speech allows individuals to express themselves without government interference or regulation.” The First Amendment of the United States Constitution protects the right to freedom of religion and freedom of expression from government interference. Private endeavors — newspapers, for instance — may restrict speech or ideas, should they choose. We applaud LNP – Always Lancaster for allowing letter writers to write dumass ideas that deny others the right to their expressions. While some may disagree with their dumass ideas, in this great nation’s great governing ideology, dumass ideas have to be heard.