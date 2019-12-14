Ceremony today at NOON | Mount Bethel Cemetery Announced as an Official Location for the 2019 National Wreaths Across America Day

The cemetery will join more than 1600 participating locations across the country on Saturday, December 14, 2019 to proclaim “Everyone plays a part”.

Columbia Falls, MAINE, and Columbia, PENNSYLVANIA — December 14, 2019 —National nonprofit Wreaths Across America [WAA] announced today that Mount Bethel Cemetery in Columbia, PA will be joining in the effort to support the mission to REMEMBER, HONOR, TEACH, as an official location for 2019. This is the THIRD year that the cemetery will participate in this national event.

In 2018, nearly 1.8 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstones at 1,640 participating cemeteries around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud.

This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 1,600 locations, will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Beginning at 12 noon, at 700 Locust Street, Columbia, PA, master of ceremonies JOHN HINKLE will acknowledge seven branches of military service and a resolution to Ed Wickenheiser. Included will be the Catholic War Vet color guard, a bugler to play taps and a 21-gun salute.

The Friends of Mount Bethel Cemetery plans to raise enough funds to place 690 remembrance wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest at Mount Bethel Cemetery. Our goal is to place a live balsam fir wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried there spreading patriotism and commemoration for the ultimate sacrifices they made for our country. Mount Bethel Cemetery has veterans from the Revolutionary War and every US conflict up to and including Vietnam.

“Every donation and wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from an appreciative supporter who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the community of Columbia, PA for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free event, open to all. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at hundreds of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

