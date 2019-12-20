Friday’s news items [another Black Olive; Airbnb flap; you can sue city hall & more] 12/20/2019

A second Black Olive | Black Olive will have a second Black Olive … in Ephrata. — Lancaster Online

Disallowed | Lancaster city rejects Airbnb proposal. “In his experience, renting houses on the site was more lucrative, (property owner landlord David Aviles) said. Moreover, he contended, if the city wants affordable housing for families, allowing single-family homes to be taken out of the long-term rental stock is the wrong approach; diverting that demand to apartments would be better.” – Lancaster Online

Around Columbia | Where are the Airbnb’s? – Airbnb Website

Around Lancaster | Where are the Airbnb’s? – Airbnb Website

news release | “The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission today released a Management Efficiency Investigation report for Columbia Water Company evaluating the implementation of recommendations from a May 2018 Focused Management and Operations Audit Report.”

And what’s at the Water Company’s Website | Not much new; certainly not the Management Efficiency Investigation report for Columbia Water Company nor the Columbia Water’s implementation plan.

Never give up | Lancaster’s “art” foes are taking it to court … just like Columbia Concerned Citizens Association did. – Lancaster Online [NOTE: Turns out you can fight city hall for its questionable decisions and actions, but it is so expensive. Citizens have to pay for legal representation; the municipality uses citizen funding to pay for its legal representation to justify its questionable decisions and actions.]

Obituary | Benedict Richard “Ben” Sahd – Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes