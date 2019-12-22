Sunday’s news items [AI; obituaries, food serving inspections; jobs & more] – 12/22/2019

Barber Shop talk | Had an interesting conversation with a young dad yesterday while waiting for a haircut at G’s Barber Shop. He and other mom’s and dad’s had taken their youngsters for their holiday hair cuts and all the chairs were taken. Back to the conversation … we were “futurizing” and engaging in a lot of fun “gee whiz”, “what if” and “did you know” talk wrapped about the concept of Artificial Intelligence. Later, happened across this article: “THE INVENTION OF ‘ETHICAL AI’”.

Manheim rising | “PA Renaissance Faire owners plan restaurant on the square in Manheim”– Lancaster Online

Columbia obituaries | Frances B. “Sis” Wolpert — Betty Lou Wenger — Donald H. Foltz

Cast a wide net | Columbia Borough is seeking a Borough Manager and a Planning and Zoning Manager. Both these positions are posted at the Borough’s Website. We’ve not seen announcements for these positions at other employment sites; sites such as the Pennsylvania State Association of Borough’s employment site; Lancaster Newspapers’ employment site (Monster); Indeed.com; CareerBuilder.com or other employment sites.

To catch more fish — cast a wider net. | Works for finding qualified employees, too. Even in a tight labor market!!!

Columbia food serving inspections | Columbia VFW, five violations; Chickies Rock Moose Lodge #307, no violations. “Please remember that any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection, violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.”

Food serving establishment inspections | Anyone can look up food serving establishments across the state; Click here to view inspection reports.