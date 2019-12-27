Friday’s news, part 2 [shared services?; tough decisions; warriors know; public school wrecker & more] – 12/27/2019

Here’s a crazy idea! | “More New Jersey towns are trying to ease the pain of ‘crippling’ property taxes by sharing services” – The Inquirer

Get real! | “Unless you live in a historic district or a community with a homeowners association, you don’t get to dictate how other residents decorate their property.” – But in this hoity-toity neighborhood, “taste vigilantes” tried to do exactly that. – The Inquirer

Agonizing, painful decisions | When private enterprise faces extreme business climate and situations; tough personnel decisions are called for. Here’s what one area newspaper publisher is doing. – The Middletown Press & Journal

The price of abuse | “Pennsylvania dioceses offer $84M to 564 clergy abuse victims” – WITF

Warriors know | what POTUS doesn’t – honor is everything. – The New York Times

Scary persona | “Betsy DeVos: the billionaire Republican destroying public education” – The Guardian