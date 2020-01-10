Friday’s news items [trust; towns with markets; in praise of police officers & more] – 1/10/2020

Who can you trust? | Not Boeing: its people knew.
Does this inspire trust? | “Columbia to continue closed-door meetings, despite complaints” – Lancaster Online
New year; new councillors | But not at the borough Website.
FTC report | “Protecting small business from imposters”– news release
small towns with markets | Columbia has a market house and sometime in 2020 the plans are to re-start it again. Originally built in 1869, the Market House was jump-started with grant funds a little over a dozen years ago only to close again five or so years ago.
Let’s compare | Compare Columbia’s demographics with two other similar towns with markets (though both are about twice the size of Columbia’s population — Lebanon, PA and Wheeling, WV.
“Vulgarity | An Alternative Language of the People” – JSTOR Daily
“It’s 1856 All Over Again | Immigration. Race. Demographic change. Political demagogy. That year’s presidential race had it all.What can it tell us about 2020?” – OPINION: The New York Times
“WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER” |Northwest Regional Officer has saved numerous lieves with Narcan – Lancaster County District Attorneys’ CrimeWatch [NOTE: This is one aspect of what police officers across the county and the state do every day.]