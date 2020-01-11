the “blime’ and the sub-lime

“When better isn’t good enough | Why I tell my Google co-workers and industry peers to avoid Pittsburgh?“ – Public Source [NOT A SPOOF – an opinion]

It’s a spoof | But it’s cleverly done. – Waterford Whisper News [NOTE: This site is classic satire; along the lines of People of Lancaster.

Spoof, too | “Local Amish Throwing Away Perfectly Good Children” – People of Lancaster

“How can you tell what is real and what is satire? | Well, if ‘obvious’ escapes you and you lack the intellectual curiosity to discover the truth for yourself you can view the tags assigned to every story published on the website. Stories that are satire are assigned the ‘satire’ tag as shown in the image below and displayed at the bottom of every article published.” – People of Lancaster