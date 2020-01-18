17512 Columbia

beyond 1984 and Orwell’s scope | “The Secretive Company That Might End Privacy as We Know It” – The New York Times

1984

“A little-known start-up helps law enforcement match photos of unknown people to their online images — and ‘might lead to a dystopian future or something,’ a backer says.”

by Kashmir Hill

“Until recently, Hoan Ton-That’s greatest hits included an obscure iPhone game and an app that let people put Donald Trump’s distinctive yellow hair on their own photos.

Then Mr. Ton-That — an Australian techie and onetime model — did something momentous: He invented a tool that could end your ability to walk down the street anonymously, and provided it to hundreds of law enforcement agencies, ranging from local cops in Florida to the F.B.I. and the Department of Homeland Security.

“His tiny company, Clearview AI, devised a groundbreaking facial recognition app.”

