Sunday’s news items, part 3 [global news; half-eaten cake; Rudy sucks & more] – 1/19/2020

You can’t have your cake and eat it too | The urban dictionary defines this phrase this way: “This phrase is easier to understand if it is read as ‘You can’t eat your cake, and have it too.’ Obviously once you’ve eaten your cake, you won’t have it any more. Used for expressing the impossibility of having something both ways, if those two ways conflict.” Think about poor Megan and Harry who wanted exactly that: “Royal couple sought a half-in half-out deal, but are ‘out’.” – The Guardian
Because he sucks | “Rudy Giuliani once had a real chance of becoming president – and he blew it.” – The Guardian
Elsewhere around the globe | Similar issues as around here:
- Prejudice in South Africa | “Social media furore over venue’s refusal to host lesbian couple’s wedding ceremony”
- Tough times for newspapers in Russia | “St. Pete’s main English-language newspaper suspends operation”
- Recovery after bad leadership in Argentina | “Argentina needs to get back on its feet first, says new President”
- It’s the “Year of the Rat” in Shanghai | And here, too. It’s the “Year of the Rat” celebrated by Chinese people worldwide. Mickey was in this celebration.
- Trauma exists in Sarajevo, too | People in Boznia-Herzegovina should openly speak about traumatic experiences.
