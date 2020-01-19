Sunday’s news items, part 3 [global news; half-eaten cake; Rudy sucks & more] – 1/19/2020

You can’t have your cake and eat it too | The urban dictionary defines this phrase this way: “This phrase is easier to understand if it is read as ‘You can’t eat your cake, and have it too.’ Obviously once you’ve eaten your cake, you won’t have it any more. Used for expressing the impossibility of having something both ways, if those two ways conflict.” Think about poor Megan and Harry who wanted exactly that: “Royal couple sought a half-in half-out deal, but are ‘out’.” – The Guardian

Because he sucks | “Rudy Giuliani once had a real chance of becoming president – and he blew it.” – The Guardian

Elsewhere around the globe | Similar issues as around here: