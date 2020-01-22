Wednesday’s news items [help for small business entrepreneurs; CrimeWatch reports & more] – 1/22/2020

There’s help | For small businesses seeking free training about starting and running a business at Google. There’s also help at S.C.O.R.E. “Small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs can go to their local Small Business Development Center (SBDCs) for free face-to-face business consulting and at-cost training, on topics including business planning, accessing capital, marketing, regulatory compliance, technology development, international trade and much more.”

Crimewatch report | “FIREARMS NOT TO BE CARRIED W/O LICENSE: On 12-31-19 at 2308 hrs police responded to the 3600 block of Columbia Ave for a weapons violation. Following investigation, on 1-6-20 Kaliyah Nunn (18) of Columbia was charged with Firearms Not to be Carried w/o License (F3), Reckless Endangerment (M2), Simple Assault (M1) and Terroristic Threats (M1), a warrant was issued for her arrest. Nunn was located in Columbia on 1-6-20, taken into custody and transported to Lancaster County Prison.z” – East Hempfield Township Police Department

Another | “WARRANT SERVICE: On 1-9-20 police conducted a traffic stop on Columbia Ave in the area of Rohrerstown Rd. The driver, Leonard Matroni (60) of Columbia, was found to have felony warrants for fraud through the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Matroni was taken into custody and transported to Lancaster County Prison for extradition.” – East Hempfield Township Police Department

Which route do you prefer?

Expand the trail | Take the survey: “Manor Township, in partnership with Columbia Borough and the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority has commissioned a study to assess the feasibility of constructing a trail to close the gap between the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail and the Enola Low Grade Trail, through Columbia Borough and Manor Township.”

For sure | Photo proof: Term limits are necessary in Wonderland.