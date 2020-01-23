PennDOT news release | “PennDOT Highlights 2019 Construction Season in South Central PA”

Highlighted in the news release is this Lancaster County summary:

“Lancaster County

• A $5,088,332 contract to rehabilitate four U.S. 222 mainline bridges and five overhead bridges. Bridge work in 2019 included painting the East Mohler Church Road bridge over U.S. 222 and then rehabilitating four mainline U.S. 222 southbound and northbound bridges over Pleasant Valley Road in West Earl Township and Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township. U.S. 222 mainline bridge work includes concrete bridge deck and beam repairs, expansion joint replacement, and a latex-modified concrete overlay. Similar work was completed in 2018 on the East Mohler Church Road bridge over U.S. 222 as well as concrete bridge deck and beam repairs, and minor drainage work on the Miley Road, Pool Road, and Peach Road bridges over U.S. 222 in West Earl Township.

• A $3,399,586 contract to repair and resurface a 4-mile section of Route 272, Oregon Pike, from 600 feet north of the intersection with Landis Valley Road in Manheim Township to just north of the intersection with Zooks Mill Road in West Earl Township; and a 2.5-mile section of State Route 1029, locally known as Hunsecker Road, from Route 23, New Holland Pike, in Upper Leacock Township to Butter Road in Manheim Township, and continuing on Butter Road to Oregon Pike. Work is expected to be completed by the end of September 2020.

• A $10.9 million contract to construct a new Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at the Route 322/Route 222 Interchange in Ephrata and West Earl townships in Lancaster County. The project includes pavement resurfacing, reconstruction and widening, ramp reconfiguration, new traffic signals, drainage, signs, sidewalks, storm water management, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous construction between Pleasant Valley Road and Hahnstown Road in Ephrata and West Earl townships, Lancaster County. Work is expected to be completed by May 2022.

• A $18,467,109 contract to widen and reconstruct Route 722 (State Road) through the Route 283 interchange, replace the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks and reconstruct the four interchange ramps in East Hempfield Township. Work is expected to be completed in 2021.

• A $2,741,604 contract to repair and resurface a 3.49-mile section of Route 72 from the bridge over Chiques Creek at the Manheim Borough-Penn Township Line through the borough to the intersection with Elizabethtown Road in Rapho Township, and coordinated utility work, curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act and resurfacing a one-mile section of Route 772, West High Street in Manheim Borough.”