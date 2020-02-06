17512 Columbia

State of the Union speech; end of public schools?; Rush to judgment & more] – 2/6/2020

sotu

The text | Read the President’s State of the Union address in its entirety.

Pushing the end of public schools envelope | Betsy DeVos antes up to pay for Philadelphia girls tuition … for one year. A real big spender.

“In an age of legislative dysfunctionwhoever controls the courts controls the country.” – VOX

Long-standing profiling | “The Panic Over Chinese People Doesn’t Come From Coronavirus”Slate

the announcement | “Rush Limbaugh critics celebrate cancer diagnosis”The Washington Examiner

MAGA | Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom at State of the Union”The New York Times

Rush to judgment | “Did Rush Limbaugh Utter All These ‘Racist’ Statements?”Snopes

