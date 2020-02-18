Poverty issues: evictions and what it costs to achieve self sufficiency

FROM AN E-mail from Pennsylvania Post:

“What’s it like to be on the verge of poverty, without a home but still trying to take part in politics. Studies show that those who live in unstable financial and housing conditions vote less often.”

SOURCE: eviction.org

“The high cost of living in Pa: If you and your partner live in city suburbs with two children, you have to make $88,000 a year if you want to live without government assistance, according to a Self-Sufficiency Standard compiled for 41 states by the University of Washington. That’s a shocking number for most Pennsylvanians, where the median income for the state is about $28,000 lower. The Inquirer broke down the standard of living calculations for the county suburbs surrounding Philly.”