17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items[Tackling clutter; school board meeting agenda; all for one & more] – 2/19/2020

Give less – be more like the rich | ““Before the (tax) law changed, it turned out that middle-income people donated a larger share of their income than the highest income people.” – MarketWatchTackling Clutter 2.20.20

LONG READ | “Could Corporations Control What’s Taught in Our Public Schools?”Truth Dig

Artistic Rebirth | “Can Art Bring A Dying Arkansas Town Back To Life?”The Bitter Southerner

F&M’s Comic Book Common Hour | Exploring Identity, Finding Healing Through Art”F&M news item  

02202020 school board agenda

02202020 sb financial

Tomorrow evening | The School District’s financial statement is included with the School Board of Directors’ meeting; click on the above graphics to read each. Audit Report YE 06-30-2019 – Columbia Borough School District

mainspring

collaborating, collapsing, consolidating, community | That’s what this town’s Mainspring is about. The sum is greater than the pieces. e pluibus unim. 

Dartagnan-musketeersd’Artagnan with the Three Musketeers.

Un pour tous, tous pour un | The theme of Athos, Porthos and Aramis — the Three Musketeers — according to Alexandre Dumas. One for all and all for one.

