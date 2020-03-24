A message from the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce executive director

We are closed to the public, but are staffing emails and phone calls so that we may be of assistance to you. We have been trying to get information to you through Facebook and our web site, but nothing has worked. I hope that eventually there will be information on our web site, VisitSusquehannaValley.com. In the mean time, please see a list of valuable resources below …

Thanks to Stephen Ulrich, President, Marietta Area Business Association for this information: Recently announced 0% Interest Loan COVID-19 Working Capital Access (CWCA) Program. Here is a link that will hopefully work once they get their website working properly again:

https://dced.pa.gov/resources/

or

https://dced.pa.gov/funding-programs/

​Economic Development Company of Lancaster Resources List – Click on the left or right arrow then the button that will take you to their list.

Lancaster Chamber site that is the most comprehensive information.

March 19, 2020 SBA Disaster Relief Loan Program. Check with your local lender who deals with SBA 7a lending after reading this.

Please feel free to share this with other businesses and non-profit organizations. We have our member emails only, so we hope everyone will share as much as possible to get this information out to the broader community.

Please be well. We will make it through this together.

Beverly Shank, Director

The Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center