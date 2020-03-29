Sunday’s news items [Black Swan moment; new normal?; food inspections & more] – 3/29/2020

New fitness normal? | “In the wake of COVID-19, the fitness industry goes remote – and some of it might stay that way.” – Lancaster Online. Actually, lots of sectors may find that remote, virtual or digital may be a better model when the “new normal” gets here: education; government meetings; business meetings; visits to the doctor, etc.

A black swan moment | WikiPedia defines this as “The black swan theory or theory of black swan events is a metaphor that describes an event that comes as a surprise, has a major effect, and is often inappropriately rationalised after the fact with the benefit of hindsight. The term is based on an ancient saying that presumed black swans did not exist – a saying that became reinterpreted to teach a different lesson after black swans were discovered in the wild.”

Top of page one | The Great Pandemic of 1918-19 is the lead article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “THE HORRORS OF 1918 – LESSONS LEARNED: WHAT THE SPANISH FLU CAN TEACH US ABOUT COVID-19.”

lessons unlearned | Elected public servants, particularly vain, uneducated, tenured ones, focus on themselves rather than those they are elected to serve. This stupidity showed in the Great Pandemic of 1918-1919. The above extract is from this selection: “1918 REVISITED: LESSONS AND SUGGESTIONS FOR FURTHER INQUIRY” and bears reading, though it is a long read. Written by John Barry, the author of the definitive book about that pandemic, relates in a riveting manner what happened as that pandemic occurred. (This is one of many posts about the Great Pandemic at Columbia news, views & reviews; this is from March 11, 2020.

Women LEOs | Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster has an article about women law enforcement officers; Columbia’s Holly Oster is quoted in the article.

Appropriately | This day of celebration is particularly pertinent in today’s setting. Doctors, physicians assistants, nurses and all health care professionals should be celebrated. Penn Medicine | Lancaster General Health has taken a full-page ad in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster to recognize several doctors.

This is strange | In the listed restaurant inspections in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster there’s along list of violations for Sunoco Columbia — yet, we were unable to find the report with the violations at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s database.

Long list of violations | Here is the list of violations from the article:

Sunoco Columbia, 1000 Columbia Ave., March 12. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The outside dumpster lids open at the time of this inspection. The floor of the walk-in cooler is broken and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Two half-gallons of 1% low-fat chocolate milk, beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Food employee preparing food wearing a bracelet and watch. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy worms and other gummy candies manufactured in another state containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-toeat, time/temperature-controlfor- safety food (food for the hot-holding area), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Raw wood, which is not nonabsorbent, used to frame the area where the steam table and cold-holding units area.

Trash, dead leaves and old broken equipment inside the fenced area of the facility. Food facility using rodent bait placed on shelves and not in tamper-resistant bait stations. Food employee preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Employee personal items (hand lotion) was on a shelf in the food preparation area and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required.

Chemicals being stored in the customer area on shelving above food equipment (bags, plasticware, food wrap).