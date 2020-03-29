Sunday’s news items, part 2 [national and global views; Vietnam remembered & more] – 3/29/2020

Prattling babbler | This LNP – Always Lancaster letter-to-the-editor author uses vocabulary so well: “President Donald Trump has prattled on for 60-plus days. Even now he does little but babble nonsense about unproven cures and bully a journalist for having the audacity to ask what he would say to scared Americans. I find no comfort in this man to make any decisions to protect me and my loved ones in this stressful and scary time.”

“Wrightsville American Legion | helps families in need by providing free meals” – FOX43-TV

The basics | “Symptoms, spread, testing and terminology: Answering your coronavirus questions” – WITF

Vietnam War Veterans Day | Sunday, March 29 is Vietnam War Veterans Day. Signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2017, the day honors Vietnam veterans and their families for their military service and enduring personal sacrifices.

Who does Vietnam War Commemoration Day Honor? U.S. Armed Forces personnel with active duty service between November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service which includes:

Nine million Americans serving during that time

6.4 million Americans living today

2.7 million U.S. service members who served in Vietnam

58,000 who are memorialized on a black granite wall in our Nation’s capital

304,000 who were wounded

1,253 Missing in Action (MIA) heroes who have not yet returned to American soil

2,500 Prisoners of War (POWs)To all our Vietnam Veterans – Thank You. (SOURCE: US Army Heriage Center)

Click on the graphic to download/view Pennsylvania’s STAY-AT-HOME GUIDANCE.

state budgets will take a hit | and “We always see an increase both in bankruptcies and delinquent taxesfollowing a financial crisis, There’s just nothing there to collect.” – PA Post

OPINION | “Bailouts for the Rich, the Virus for the Rest of Us” – CounterPunch

Another OPINION | “Neither Biden Nor Trump: Imagine Cuomo” – CounterPunch

Fighting the Trump Coronavirus in Brazil | “The Coronavirus-Denial Movement Now Has a Leader: Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has lashed out against local officials who have implemented severe lockdowns, accusing them of destroying the country.” – The Atlantic

Sound familiar? | “In the absence of evidence or proof, President Jair Bolsonaro challenged the accuracy of the death toll from the novel coronavirus on Friday afternoon, Mardh 17th, and mentioned that Brazilian states could be cheating on the death toll to make ‘political use”‘ of the issue. Baseless, Bolsonaro questioned data from both Brazilian states and Italy, the country with the highest number of deaths.” – The Rio Times

Meanwhile, in Russia | Though it’s difficult to get definitive information from despotic leadersship, this newspaper article says, “Russia’s Coronavirus Cases Jump to 1,534 in New Record One-Day Rise.” – The Moscov Times

“There ain’t no cure for the summertime blues” | Nor is there one for the Trump Coronavirus – The Atlantic

From Pravda | “‘US Response to Coronavius Has Been Shocking’: Chomsky” – PravdaReport