Sheetz is giving another opportunity for kids to eat

Kidz Meal Bagz is a program providing free meals to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meals will be available all day starting Thursday, April 2nd and will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations (found below) and ask an employee at the register for a meal. Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last.

4010 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA

https://www.sheetz.com/news/kidzmeals

SOURCE: news release