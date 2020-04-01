17512 Columbia

Sheetz is giving another opportunity for kids to eat —

Kidz Meal Bagz is a program providing free meals to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meals will be available all day starting Thursday, April 2nd and will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

sheetz meal bags

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations (found below) and ask an employee at the register for a meal. Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last.

4010 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA

https://www.sheetz.com/news/kidzmeals

SOURCE: news release

