Thursday’s news items [flu vs. COVID-19; police activities; ZOOM-ing little Akron & more] – 4/2/2020

No evictions | “Pennsylvania’s highest court extends eviction moratorium as coronavirus shutdowns lead to record unemployment” – PA Post – “The Supreme Court order issued Wednesday extends the statewide judicial emergency and court closures to April 30, prohibiting evictions until after that point.”

Vandalism at church | “On 3/27/20 at approximately 11:40am the Columbia Borough Police Department responded to a report of vandalism to a church sign in the first block of North 8th Street. The caller said she did not know when the vandalism happened but that she noticed it today. Anyone with information regarding this vandalism is encouraged to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411. – Columbia Police Department Crimewatch

Busy day for police | According to the Columbia Police Department Crimewatch Page yesterday was busy with people yelling at each other, being disorderly; harrassment and an arrest for corruption of minors.

flu vs coronavirus | There’s some controversy centering on the coronavirus is “no big deal” since the annual flu kills strikes lots of people each year, too. And the seasonal flu kills more people. “For the 2019-2020 season, the influenza surveillance season began on Sept. 29, 2019, and will run through May 16, 2020,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health flu Webpage. There are a series of informational charts about flu activity there, too.

Comparing numbers | The flu season surveillance is a 31-week period during which, to date, there were 2,783 recorded flu cases in Lancaster County; during the current coronavirus three-week reporting period, Lancaster County’s numbers are 157 reported cases. What’ll happen over a 31-week period, nobody knows. During the flu season surveillance to date there’ve been 102 deaths across the state; for this corona virus in just over three weeks, that number is 73.

Three opinions | Of the letters-to-the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, three have interesting premises:

Little Akron is ZOOM-ing | Akron Borough, population 3,876, will be using ZOOM to hold its upcoming Council special meeting, according to a legal notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Anyone, with a computer/tablet with Internet; a mobile phone or a telephone can attend the meeting.

growing the next generation | There’s a new non-profit registered with the Pennsylvania Department of State. The Conservative Mentoring Group has filed as an entity … with non-profit status?.