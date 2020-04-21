Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [schools list; zoning hearing board meeting; registries & more] – 4/21/2020

Have you heard? | 5G created the coronavirus!!! Wacko conspiracists’ claim. – Newsy

even so | “FCC Set To Approve New 5G Wireless Network, Despite Pentagon Warnings” – Newsy

LEGAL NOTICE | “The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 7:00 P.M., in the Municipal Building at 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA” – Columbia Borough Website

Graphic from article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

#13,345 of 17,792 schools | That’s Columbia Junior/Senior High School’s ranking in US News & World’s National Rankings. #13,345 of 7,792 in National Rankings — #511 of 671 in Pennsylvania High Schools — #16 of 18 in Lancaster, PA Metro Area High Schools.

not in the police purview | While, in theory it looks innocuous, the establishment of a “special needs” registry really belongs with emergency management; this is scary! – Manheim Township Police Department CrimeWatch

sure, go ahead | “The Penn Manor Class of 2020 wants and deserves to have a physical graduation ceremony as well as prom and a senior trip.“ – Change.org