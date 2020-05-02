Saturday’s news items [who gets tested; Census 2020: let’s get counted & more] – 5/2/2020

This time, too? | “Throughout recorded history, pandemics have been effective levelers of social and economic inequality.” – Futurity

SOURCE: Snopes

Meanwhile, “At the White House | the president and many of his aides are tested repeatedly.” Quite a shift from the the person who minimized the Trump cornavirus from the get go. It’s another display of his entitlement posturing, while scores of millions of American citizens cannot get coronavirus testing unless they jump through hoops. While the Columbia Rite-Aid pharmacy at the Weis Shopping Center in West Hempfield Township is terrific, and Rite Aid’s Corporate news releases shout about “COVID-19 Drive-up Tests Now Available”, the reality is asymptomatic citizens cannot just drive up for coronavirus testing.

“COMMENTARY: Americans are not going to wait for sufficient testing. | So what happens next? The U.S. Is Now Resorting to Plan C.” – Route Fifty

But in Los Angeles | Coronavirus testing is opening for all residents – Route Fifty

road work begins | “PennDOT Resumes Widening, Bridge Replacement Project on Route 722, State Road, at Route 283 Interchange” – news release

Penn State Extension | is offering FREE webinars for retailers with this “Refining the Retail New Normal: Webinar Series”

Census response rates | Lancaster County leads the state in 2020 Census responses by county and Strasburg leads in responses in the county. Strasburg, Lititz, Mount Joy, Marietta and Mountville rank well in the response rate by borough. It’s a tedious project scrolling through the listed municipalities’ response rates at the Census Bureau Webpage and we could not find Columbia in the over 50% rate. Curiously, Wrightsville’s response rate is just shy of the 50% rate at 49.9%. If you attended the council meeting livestream last Thursday, you may have heard someone say that the importance of completing the Census is the sharing of government funding in the future.

Kudos, Governor | “Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal would offer a ‘tuition-free’ pathway to secondary education to grocery store employees, delivery people and sanitation workers, as well as health care workers on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.” – Route Fifty