Saturday’s news items, part 2 [sheriff sales; race issues; nepotism issues; our rights & more] – 6/27/2020

a growing list | The Sheriff Sales list is larger this month.

Government amuck | “The secretive government agency planting ‘cyanide bombs’ across the US.” – The Guardian

LONG READ WARNING | “3 things protesters are pushing that could actually move the US away from racist policing” – Raw Story

Yes, we can! | We have these rights in Pennsylvania. – ACLU Pennsylvania

You have the right to videotape and audiotape police officers performing official duties in public. It is not a violation of the Pennsylvania Wiretap Law to do so. That means you can record an officer during a traffic stop, during an interrogation, or while he or she is making an arrest.

It is not a violation of the Pennsylvania Wiretap Law to do so. That means you can record an officer during a traffic stop, during an interrogation, or while he or she is making an arrest. You can record people protesting or giving speeches in public.

Monday and Tuesday nights at 9:00 pm on WITF | “Women of color are transforming U.S. politics from the ground up. This Monday and Tuesday on PBS 9 pm (EST) watch “And She Could Be Next,” a mini-series featuring 3 Georgia leaders: Stacey Abrams, Lucy McBath and Nse Ufot as well as Bushra Amiwala (Skokie, IL), Maria Elena Durazo (Los Angeles, CA), Veronica Escobar (El Paso, TX), and Rashida Tlaib (Detroit, MI).” – Bitter Southerner

What’s the old saw? “A day late and … “ | The “weekly” update video is posted at the Borough’s facebook page. Curiously, in his comments’ final note, the borough manager mentioned Thursday’s prayer vigil. Curiously, because there was no “before the event” notification nor comment coming from any of the borough’s elected public servants nor the borough leadership. Curious, too, because the borough manager said the prayer vigil was about racial issues and did not mention the issue of police impropriety and the murder of George Floyd. Disturbingly curious, too, is that only one councillor was seen at the actual prayer vigil.

LNP – Always Lancaster letter-to-the-editor | “Racism comes in many forms”

The “status quo” is good enough for us | “Resolution to bar elected officials, family from local GOP ruled out of order” – Lancaster Online