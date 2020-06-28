Trump Coronavirus cases reported in Pennsylvania, June 28, 2020

Mask-wearing evangelical flunky-speak |“Global Tally of Known Cases Passes 10 Million: Pence and Azar attribute surges to more testing. Health experts and the evidence say otherwise.” – The New York Times

data from Pennsylvania Department of Health Website

NOTE: Since we began following the Trump* coronavirus daily numbers announced in mid-March 2020, we’ve been posting Pennsylvania’s numbers of daily COVID-19 cases until recently. Because of numerous other obligations and commitments, we’ve been unable to continue the daily postings. And beginning now, we’re going to post the numbers each Sunday. The numbers are from the Pennsylvania Department of Health Website. The graphics of the numbers will be weekly comparisons, not daily.

* We renamed the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) as the Trump Coronavirus following POTUS’s lead on March 16 when he tweeted, “The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!” Then as now, he had no clue about the virulence of the virus.

ignore scuience, just open up | That’s what a bunch of those governors in the south and west did. And now, in Texas, “Warnings by local officials and public health experts of a COVID-19 spike after Memorial Day weekend came to fruition this month, with the number of new coronavirus cases more than doubling since May.” – Austin (TX) Statesman

MAGA – Making Americans Grieve Again | Globally, there are now over half a million COVID-19 deaths; the US is the leader with more than 128,000 deaths and over 2.6 million cases … and rising. Awesome job of building your coronavirus numbers, DIC.