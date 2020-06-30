Tuesday’s news items [facebook myths; glorifying historical evil & more] – 6/30/2020

Obituary of local interest | Shirley H. Staman

after today, June’s gone | “Welcome July!The hottest month of the year, thunderstorms are nearly as abundant as ants at a picnic.” – The Farmer’s Almanac

facebook mythology | The same myths and lies are being hoisted on facebook sites: The renters are a problem in Columbia. There are just too many renters in Columbia. Renters take up all the parking spaces. The renters are killing downtown business. The truth is that Columbia has no more, and in many cases – fewer, renter occupied housing units than many county boroughs. Here’s a look at the comparison between a thriving Mount Joy and Columbia. More renters in Mount Joy.

Long Read: but a good read | “Covid 19 — What the Data Tells Us” – “We are suffering from data illiteracy in this country — from the Institutions capturing it (like the CDC), to the Politicians making decisions from it, to the Media reporting on it, all the way down to the Public consuming it.” – Medium

Oh, well … moving on | “As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer Americans are following coronavirus news“ – Nieman Lab

They knew | about hired assassins to kill US warriors — hired by POTUS’s “friend.” – Letters from an American

Truth hurts | This is a story of the stinging truth behind an attempt to overthrow the government; an insurrection, a “Lost Cause mythology: The Lost Cause of Empty Pedestals.“ – The Bitter Southerner

“Does Germany Have Statues Of Hitler? | “Nazis Are Not Remembered Like Confederate Generals” – Bustle [Germany does not glorify the treason of past — no sane nation does.]

June 2020 | Delinquent Tax Report – (Amounts are NOT certified. Total due is subject to change. Interest accrues monthly on the first day of a new month.) – Lancaster County Treasurer’s Website

The rat’s gone | Nah, the one from Kentucky’s still here for now, but the one in Lancaster is gone. Lancaster’s Chuck E. Cheese is gone according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster and the company’s Webpage. C’mon Kentuckians, wake up. Dump that “rat” of yours.